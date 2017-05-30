GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags close out GNC slate undefeated

RHS to host Marshfield to open D2 tourney

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls soccer team capped off its sixth consecutive Great Northern Conference championship on Senior Night by remaining undefeated in league play after winning Thursday’s regular-season finale at home over Antigo, 10-0.

Eight different players scored for the Hodags with Anna Sturzl and Shelby Kuehn tallying two goals apiece and Alayna Franson, Sydney Zettler, Albiona Sabani, Lauren Fabich, Abby Oettinger and Shea Petersen each scoring a goal.

The game ended in the 84th minute with shots on goal favoring RHS, 25-0. Oettinger played 55 minutes and 20 second in net and was credited for the victory with Gwen Frederickson also seeing 28:35 in goal.

With the win, the Hodags enter the postseason 14-0 in the GNC and 19-3 overall. RHS has received the No. 3 seed in its regional and will open WIAA Division 2 Tournament play at home 7 p.m. Thursday against No. 6-seeded Marshfield with the winner playing Saturday against the winner between No. 2-seeded Pulaski and No. 7-seeded Merrill.