Oneida County top warrants

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Nicholas R. Swanson, 37, Male/White. Failure to pay operating while intoxicated (3rd offense). BOND: $1,772. Robert K. Bohrtz, 55, White/Male. Failure to pay operating while intoxicated (2nd). BOND: $1,457. Deborah L. Ghent, 49, Female/White. Failure to appear for operating without a valid license. BODY ONLY. Bert J. LaBarge III, 26, Male/Native American. Failure to pay retail theft and obstructing. BOND: $570.50. Rebecca M. Reed, 38, Female/White. Fail to pay theft. BOND: $206.
