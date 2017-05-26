Obituary: Sharon Schauder

Sharon Ann Schauder, age 57, of Rhinelander, died May 23, 2017, at the St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born Jan. 27, 1960 in Rhinelander to Wayne and Carol Schauder. Sharon attended schools here graduating from the Rhinelander High School in 1979. She had been employed by Laser Pros in Rhinelander.

Sharon had many interests. She enjoyed cross stitching, unicorns, NASCAR, and traveling. She loved taking a trip each weekend throughout Wisconsin, even if it was a short trip. Since the early 2000’s she looked forward to the annual trip for the NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway. Above all else came her family, especially her children.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Ashley (Timothy Shore) Smaglick; her son, Anthony “AJ” (Mindy) Smaglick; her parents, Wayne and Carol Schauder; her grandchildren,Tatum, Savannah and Allen; her brother Joseph Schauder; her significant other, Scott Wozniarski; her special friend Michelle, other family and many friends.

Visitation for Sharon will be held on Friday, June 2 from 9+11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., all at the Carlson Funeral Home.