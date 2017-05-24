Service organization welcomes new generation

For the Star Journal

Young Kiwanis Club of Rhinelander members bring new ideas, energy and enthusiasm to the organization and are the future of the club. They also bring a new generation of Kiwanians to Rhinelander.

In the midst of the Kiwanis Club of Rhinelander’s current membership drive, four Kiwanis members and their spouses welcomed future Kiwanians by having babies within the space of five weeks.

Pictured left to right are Kelsey Bontz, holding Archer Alexander Bontz, born February 15, with father Alex Bontz, seated; Kim Karaba, holding Braylee Cynthia Karaba, born March 3, with father Brandon Karaba, seated; Nicole Whalen, holding Connor Joseph Whalen, born March 9, with father Matt Whalen, seated: and Jo Hettwer, holding Lyle Henry Hettwer born March 12. Lyle’s father, Calvin Hettwer was called away on military duty and was not present.

The Club held a party at Pizza Haven in Rhinelander to welcome the new arrivals to the Kiwanis family. The Rhinelander Kiwanis Club’s mission is to serve Rhinelander area children and their families, and it donates more than $20,000 annually to local youth and family organizations.