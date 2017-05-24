GIRLS SOFTBALL: Hodags win D2 tourney opener over Merrill, 2-1

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

After scoring twice in the opening inning Wednesday, the No. 4-seeded Rhinelander High School softball team held on to win its opening WIAA Division 2 Regional Tournament game at Pioneer Park over No. 5-seeded Merrill, 2-1.

“Overall, a great game between both teams,” said Hodags head coach D.J. DeMeyer. “We had no defensive errors. I’m very proud of the girls.”

RHS generated its two runs in the bottom of the first on RBI singles by Makayla Kuester and Erica Counter.

The Bluejays, who scored their only run in the second inning, seemed to have also scored the tying run in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly, but the Hodags appealed the play by claiming the runner at third base left early for home and the successful appeal produced the third out of the inning.

RHS’s Ali Schickert, who pitched all seven innings, scattered three hits and struck out seven to record the victory.

With the win, the Hodags advance to Friday’s regional final at top-seeded Rice Lake.