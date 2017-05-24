GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags shut out Newman Catholic, 5-0

At right, the Hodags' Alayna Franson (16) moves the ball into scoring position in Tuesday's home game against Newman Catholic. Photos by TMK Photography

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls soccer team recorded another shutout victory in Great Northern Conference action Tuesday when the Hodags won 5-0 at Mike Webster Stadium over Wausau Newman Catholic.

“Newman, a much improved team from the first meeting, came out aggressive and played strong the entire game,” said RHS head coach Dan Millot. “Although they did not get any real scoring opportunities, they made it difficult for the Hodags to score.”

Shots on goal favored RHS, 19-1, with Abby Oettinger making a save to record the shutout win in net. Anna Sturzl led the Hodags’ offense with two goals.

The win improved RHS’s season record to 13-0 in the Great Northern Conference and 18-3 overall going into Thursday’s regular-season finale at home against conference foe Antigo. The Hodags open WIAA Division 2 Regional Tournament play June 1.

At right, the Hodags' Shelby Kuehn (14) moves the ball up the field in Tuesday's home game against Newman Catholic. In front at left, the Hodags' Sydney Zettler takes an open shot on goal in Tuesday's home game against Newman Catholic. The Hodags' Brooke Mork (7) sets up in front of the goal on a corner kick Tuesday against Newman Catholic. At right, the Hodags' Lauren Fabich (8) advances the ball Tuesday against Newman Catholic. The Hodags' Kenedy Van Zile controls the ball in Tuesday's home game against Newman Catholic. The Hodags' Madeline Losch (3) advances the ball Tuesday against Newman Catholic.
