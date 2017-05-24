GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags shut out Newman Catholic, 5-0

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls soccer team recorded another shutout victory in Great Northern Conference action Tuesday when the Hodags won 5-0 at Mike Webster Stadium over Wausau Newman Catholic.

“Newman, a much improved team from the first meeting, came out aggressive and played strong the entire game,” said RHS head coach Dan Millot. “Although they did not get any real scoring opportunities, they made it difficult for the Hodags to score.”

Shots on goal favored RHS, 19-1, with Abby Oettinger making a save to record the shutout win in net. Anna Sturzl led the Hodags’ offense with two goals.

The win improved RHS’s season record to 13-0 in the Great Northern Conference and 18-3 overall going into Thursday’s regular-season finale at home against conference foe Antigo. The Hodags open WIAA Division 2 Regional Tournament play June 1.