BOYS TENNIS: Hodags have tough time at sectional

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Despite having players compete in every flight, the Rhinelander High School boys tennis team didn’t have any automatic state qualifiers at Wednesday’s WIAA Division 2 Sectional at Kohler.

At the sectional tournament, the top-four finishers in No. 1 singles and doubles and the top finisher in No. 2 singles and doubles will automatically qualify for the State Individual Tournament, for which others eliminated earlier in the sectional tournament could qualify if selected by the State Seeding Committee.

The Hodags’ Logan Wild lost his opening match in No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles partners Jared Fabich and Grant Gilbert were also eliminated in the opening round. In the No. 2 flights, RHS’s Markus Johnson placed third in singles with Jared Haug and Connor Young also coming in third in doubles.

In the other three flights, the Hodags’ Matt O’Melia and Russell Benoy were both fourth in their respective No. 3 and 4 singles matches, while No. 3 doubles partners Marshall Bessette and Logan Oestreich placed third.