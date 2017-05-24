BOYS BASEBALL: Hodags down Eagles in GNC finale, 11-1

RHS 2nd in conference play

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys baseball team wrapped up its Great Northern Conference schedule Tuesday as the league’s runner-up with an 11-1 road victory over Northland Pines.

The Hodags’ Brad Comer pitched all seven innings to record the victory, allowing an unearned run on two hits while striking out 11. Eagles starter Hunter Kaehler pitched the first four innings and took the loss, giving up four earned runs out of the six he allowed on nine hits with a walk while striking out three.

The game stayed close through the first three innings when the only run scored was generated by the Hodags in the top of third when Easton Senoraske reached base on an error, stole second base and made it home on a single by Jacob DeMeyer.

RHS broke open the game in the fourth inning with five runs on seven hits that included singles by Tyler Blomdahl, Comer, Cole Spaulding, Tait Spencer, Tyler Olson, Senoraske and Brad Quade.

The Hodags’ lead remained 6-0 until the top of the sixth when three more runs scored on three hits that included singles by Senoraske, Blomdahl and Comer off of Northland Pines reliever George Jackson.

RHS, which ended up with 13 hits – all singles – for the game, added two more runs on a hit in the top of the seventh when the final single came from Kaden Umland off of Eagles reliever Trevor Hopkins. For the second inning in a row, a sacrifice fly to right field by Quade drove in a run.

Comer had a shutout going into the bottom of the seventh until Kaehler led off with a single, advanced to second on an error, made it to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout to first by Hopkins.

With the win, the Hodags’ improved to 9-3 in the GNC – second to only Antigo at 12-0 – and 14-5 overall. RHS closes out its regular-season schedule with non-conference home games Thursday against Merrill and Friday against Ashland before beginning WIAA Division 1 Tournament play May 30 at 5 p.m. as the No. 6 seed in its sectional by hosting No. 11-seeded Green Bay Southwest.

Hodags 11, Eagles 1

Hodags 0-0-1 5-0-3 2 – 11 13 1

Eagles 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 – 1 2 4

WP–Brad Comer; LP–Hunter Kaehler