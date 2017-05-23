TRACK AND FIELD: Hodags’ season ends at D1 Regional

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School track and field teams closed out their season Monday when no one finished in the top four to qualify for the sectional in the WIAA Division 1 Regional at Wausau East.

The Hodag girls, who finished ninth in the team standings, were one place short of advancing to the sectional in one event with Jade Forster, Lisa White, Gracie Quinn and Payton Hartman placing fifth in the 4×800-meter relay (11 minutes, 34.89 seconds), almost 41 seconds behind the fourth and final qualifying time of Wausau West.

RHS’s relay teams added a pair of seventh-place finishes with Hartman, White, Erika Jorgensen and Ida Puolivali in the 4×400 (5:04.54) and Isabelle Anderson, Brianna Hagen, Samantha Siefert and Mattia Beske in the 4×100 (58.6).

The Hodags’ best individual finish came in the 3200 run, in which freshman Valerie Dalka placed sixth in 14:12.94 and sophomore Alexandra Fugle came in eighth in 14:31.58.

RHS junior Lexie Rick placed seventh in both the shot put (31 feet, 6.75 inches) and discus (98-11).

Stevens Point won the girls team title with 150 points, followed by D.C. Everest (122.5), Marshfield (104), Wausau West (103), Wausau East (80), Wisconsin Rapids (77), Merrill (22) Shawano (19.5) and RHS (16).

HODAG BOYS NINTH

Stevens Point also had the top boys score at 176.5, followed by D.C. Everest (114.5), Wausau West (104), Wisconsin Rapids (91), Marshfield (66), Wausau East (58), Shawano (45), Merrill (40) and RHS (3).

The Hodag boys recorded all their points in one event with Nickolas Kriesel, Josh Francisco, Drake Martin and Chase Hunt placing sixth in the 4×100 relay (48.09).