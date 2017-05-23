GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags rout Raiders, 10-0

RHS 12-0 in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Already having clinched this season’s Great Northern Conference title, the Rhinelander High School varsity girls soccer team remained undefeated in conference play Monday with a 10-0 home victory over Medford.

Sydney Zettler led the Hodags in scoring with three goals and an assist with Isabelle Haverkampf adding two goals and an assist and Albiona Sabani also tallying two goals. Others registering on the scoresheet for RHS included Anna Sturzl with a goal and two assists, Alayna Franson with a goal and an assist, Brooke Mork with a goal and Payton and Kenedy Van Zile with an assist apiece.

Shots on goal favored the Hodags, 20-1, with Abby Oettinger making a save to record the shutout win in net.

The victory improved RHS’s season record to 12-0 in the GNC and 17-3 overall going into Tuesday evening’s home conference game against Newman Catholic. The Hodags host GNC foe Antigo in Thursday’s regular-season finale before beginning WIAA Division 2 Regional Tournament play June 1.