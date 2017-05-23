GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags rout Raiders, 10-0

At right, the Hodags' Sydney Zettler (10) advances the ball in Monday's home game against Medford. Photos by TMK Photography

RHS 12-0 in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Already having clinched this season’s Great Northern Conference title, the Rhinelander High School varsity girls soccer team remained undefeated in conference play Monday with a 10-0 home victory over Medford.

Sydney Zettler led the Hodags in scoring with three goals and an assist with Isabelle Haverkampf adding two goals and an assist and Albiona Sabani also tallying two goals. Others registering on the scoresheet for RHS included Anna Sturzl with a goal and two assists, Alayna Franson with a goal and an assist, Brooke Mork with a goal and Payton and Kenedy Van Zile with an assist apiece.

Shots on goal favored the Hodags, 20-1, with Abby Oettinger making a save to record the shutout win in net.

The victory improved RHS’s season record to 12-0 in the GNC and 17-3 overall going into Tuesday evening’s home conference game against Newman Catholic. The Hodags host GNC foe Antigo in Thursday’s regular-season finale before beginning WIAA Division 2 Regional Tournament play June 1.

At right, the Hodags' Alayna Franson (16) gets an open shot on goal in Monday's home game against Antigo. At right, the Hodags Shelby Kuehn makes a pass Monday in front of the Medford goal. At center, the Hodags' Madeline Losch (3) advances the ball Monday between a couple of Medford players. At right, the Hodags' Anna Sturzl battles for the ball Monday with a Medford player. From right, the Hodags' Shelby Kuehn (14) controls the ball while Madeline Losch (3) looks on in Monday's home game against Antigo. he Hodags' Lauren Fabich (8) controls the ball Monday against Medford. The Hodags' Kenedy Van Zile (19) jumps to knock the ball down from a corner kick in Monday's home game against Medford. At left, the Hodags' Isabelle Haverkampf (6) controls the ball in the corner Monday against Medford.
<
>
From right, the Hodags' Shelby Kuehn (14) controls the ball while Madeline Losch (3) looks on in Monday's home game against Antigo.
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

BOYS BASEBALL: Hodags down Eagles in GNC finale, 11-1

Comments comments

Service organization welcomes new generation

Comments comments

GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags shut out Newman Catholic, 5-0

Comments comments

Planning Commission favors disallowing temporary tent structures for storage

Comments comments