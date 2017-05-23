BOYS GOLF: Hodags end season at Northwood Golf Course in D1 Regional

Members of the 2017 Hodag boys golf team include, from left, front row, Nick Sandstrom, Anthony Klabunde, Nick Schiek. Middle row, head coach Adam Schmidt, Nathan Lawrence, Nick Twite, Matthew Reinthaler, Zach Olds, Scott Fox, assistant coach Carole Zierden, Jacob Mahner, Thaddeus Heck, Devin Gaber. Back row, Joe Schmitz, Gunnar Millot, Will England. Missing, Ryan Holly. Photo by Bob Mainhardt

Twite loses sectional bid on tiebreaker

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School boys golf team closed out its season Tuesday when the Hodags placed seventh in the WIAA Division 1 Regional they hosted at the Northwood Golf Course.

The top four teams advanced to next week’s sectional being hosted by Marshfield with Stevens Point having the top score of 337, followed by Wausau West (346), Marshfield (348) and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (361) rounding out the team qualifiers. D.C. Everest (364), Wausau East (368), RHS (373) and Merrill (381) were the other four teams which competed.

The top-four players who were not on the qualifying teams also advanced to the sectional. The top-two individuals overall also happened to be individual qualifiers with Merrill freshman Russell Dettmering having the top score of 70 for 18 holes and Wausau East senior Matt Tuman finishing runner-up at 76.

Of the two other individual qualifiers, D.C. Everest sophomore Ben Peloquin tied for seventh at 84 and Wausau East senior Michael LaPree, who tied for 13th with an 87, defeated RHS sophomore Nick Twite on a tiebreaker to be the fourth and final individual sectional qualifier.

The Hodags’ three other golfers whose scores counted toward the team total included senior Matt Reinthaler (91), junior Zach Olds (94) and junior Joe Schmitz (101). RHS senior Gunnar Millot carded a 105.

