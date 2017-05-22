Tony Gilman resigning as Rhinelander street superintendent

‘Workplace culture’ cited in planned departure June 2

BY KEVIN BONESKE

REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER

Rhinelander street superintendent Tony Gilman has informed Mayor Dick Johns that he is resigning his position, effective June 2, after more than 19 years as a city employee.

“I believe Rhinelander, my hometown, possesses a wealth of potential under the right circumstances and I always wanted to be a part of that positive change,” Gilman said in his letter to Johns dated May 17 and received May 22 by interim city administrator Keith Kost. “Unfortunately, I do not believe that potential will be easily achievable with our current workplace culture.

“I believe any community, including Rhinelander, can only reach its potential with positive efforts towards teamwork, proper leadership in place, and accountability by its staff. Unfortunately, I believe those qualities to be lacking by some within our organization.”

Gilman, who did not return a call Monday for comment, also did not specify who he was talking about in his resignation letter as to “some within our organization.” However, he has had a rocky relationship with public works director Tim Kingman, who is Gilman’s direct supervisor, with that relationship having generated heated discussion at some city committee meetings when the issue of the city’s organizational chart was brought up.

In late 2015, then-city administrator Kristina Aschenbrenner had temporarily placed herself as the direct supervisor of Gilman and water superintendent Tom Roeser instead of Kingman.

The two City Council members who voted against terminating Aschenbrenner last August as city administrator, Tom Gleason and Steve Sauer, were praised by name as was Johns in Gilman’s resignation letter.

Kingman, who noted he was aware of Gilman submitting a letter of resignation, had no comment Monday about Gilman’s planned departure.