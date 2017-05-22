GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags down Wausau West, 2-1

At right, the Hodags Sydney Zettler (10) advances the ball Saturday against Wausau West. Photos by TMK Photography

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls soccer team played at the Hansen Lake soccer field Saturday when the Hodags won a non-conference game over Wausau West, 2-1.

RHS’s season record now stands at 16-3 overall and 11-0 in the Great Northern Conference going into three conference games this week to close out the regular season at Mike Webster Stadium where the team will play Monday against Medford, Tuesday against Newman Catholic and Thursday against Antigo.

In front at right, the Hodags' Isabelle Haverskampf advances the ball Saturday against Wausau West. At left, the Hodags' Albiona Sabani controls the ball Saturday against Wausau West. At right, the Hodags' Isabelle Haverkampf (6) advances the ball Saturday against Wausau West. At right, the Hodags' Jaden Olski (13) controls the ball Saturday against Wasuau West. At right, the Hodags' Isabelle Haverkampf (6) controls the ball Saturday against Wausau West. At right, the Hodags' Anna Sturzl (18) controls the ball Saturday against Wausau West. At left, the Hodags' Anna Sturzl (18) battles fior the ball Saturday against Wausau West. At right, the Hodags' Anna Sturzl (18) advances the ball Saturday against Wausau West. At right, the Hodags' Maddie Losch (3) controls the ball Saturday against Wausau West. At right, the Hodags' Kenedy Van Zile battles for the ball Saturday against Wausau West.
Comments

