GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags down Wausau West, 2-1

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls soccer team played at the Hansen Lake soccer field Saturday when the Hodags won a non-conference game over Wausau West, 2-1.

RHS’s season record now stands at 16-3 overall and 11-0 in the Great Northern Conference going into three conference games this week to close out the regular season at Mike Webster Stadium where the team will play Monday against Medford, Tuesday against Newman Catholic and Thursday against Antigo.