BOYS GOLF: RHS JV team tops GNC meet at Tomahawk

Members of the 2017 Hodag boys golf team include, from left, front row, Nick Sandstrom, Anthony Klabunde, Nick Schiek. Middle row, head coach Adam Schmidt, Nathan Lawrence, Nick Twite, Matthew Reinthaler, Zach Olds, Scott Fox, assistant coach Carole Zierden, Jacob Mahner, Thaddeus Heck, Devin Gaber. Back row, Joe Schmitz, Gunnar Millot, Will England. Missing, Ryan Holly. Photo by Bob Mainhardt

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School junior varsity boys golf team topped Friday’s Great Northern Conference meet at the Edgewater Country Club in Tomahawk.

The Hodags had the top score of 193, followed by Antigo and Tomahawk both at 199, Mosinee (219), Northland Pines (221) and Medford (235). Lakeland didn’t score in the team standings.

Lakeland’s Jackson Nomm had the top individual score for nine holes at 40. RHS’s Nick Schiek placed second with a 45 and Antigo’s Evan Hartman came in third at 46.

The Hodags’ three other golfers whose scores counted toward the team total included Jacob Mahner (47), Devon Gabor (49) and Nick Sandstrom (52).

