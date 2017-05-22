BOYS GOLF: Hodags finish 3rd in GNC

RHS ends up 6th in final conference meet

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys golf team competed in its seventh and final Great Northern Conference meet of the season Friday at the Black River Golf Course in Medford.

Medford had the top team score of 326, followed by Lakeland and Mosinee both at 330, Tomahawk (351), Antigo (368), RHS (374) and Northland Pines (378).

Mosinee’s John Birnbaum had the top individual score for 18 holes of 74, a stroke ahead of Medford’s Spenser Scholl in second at 75 with Mosinee’s Stanford Swid third at 79 as the only players carding below an 80.

None of the Hodags finished in the top 10 with the team’s top score coming from Zach Olds at 88. RHS’s other three players whose scores counted toward the team total included Nick Twite at 90 with Joe Schmitz and Matt Reinthaler both at 98. The Hodags’ Will England carded a 104.

During the seven GNC meets this season, for each meet individual points were awarded ranging from 10 for the top finisher to one for 10th place, while team points ranged from seven for first place to one for seventh.

Medford won the conference title with 46 points, followed by Lakeland (41.5), RHS (33), Mosinee (30.5), Antigo (20), Tomahawk (15) and Northland Pines (10).

Scholl won the individual title with 63 points, followed by Birnbaum (59) and Medford’s Ryan Perrin (40.5) in the top three.

Two Hodags ended up in the top 10 with Twite eighth at 18.83 and Olds ninth at 18.33.

Up next for RHS is the WIAA Division 1 Regional it will host Tuesday at the Northwood Golf Course.