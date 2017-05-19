Outstanding RHS seniors

The Kiwanis Club of Rhinelander honored two outstanding Rhinelander High School seniors at its weekly meeting.

Joseph Blaser participated in both band and technology education classes all four years of high school. He was a member of the football team for two years and baseball team for one year. After graduation he plans to attend Nicolet College to pursue a degree in automotive technology.

Abigail Lesch was student council vice president and color guard captain, was a member of  National Honor  Society, Math League, choir and FCCLA. After graduation she plans to attend St. Norbert College to pursue a degree in elementary and middle school education.

Submitted photo.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

RHS teacher recognized for global vision

Comments comments

A bite out of the ordinary

Comments comments

FBLA/DECA brings food drive to Rhinelander doorsteps

Comments comments

Rhinelander Kiwanis club’s outstanding seniors

Comments comments