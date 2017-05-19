Outstanding RHS seniors

The Kiwanis Club of Rhinelander honored two outstanding Rhinelander High School seniors at its weekly meeting.

Joseph Blaser participated in both band and technology education classes all four years of high school. He was a member of the football team for two years and baseball team for one year. After graduation he plans to attend Nicolet College to pursue a degree in automotive technology.

Abigail Lesch was student council vice president and color guard captain, was a member of National Honor Society, Math League, choir and FCCLA. After graduation she plans to attend St. Norbert College to pursue a degree in elementary and middle school education.

Submitted photo.