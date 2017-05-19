Memorial Day ceremonies announced

The Oneida County Veterans memorial is located on the Courthouse lawn.

All events are free and open to the public

Saturday, May 27
11:30 a.m. Annual ceremony at Union Grove Cemetery Veterans Memorial; Lakewood Rd., Harshaw. Lunch to follow at the Town Hall.

Monday, May 29
8:00 a.m. VFW Honor Guard at Newbold Cemetery
8:30 a.m.  AmVets/American Legion Honor Guard at Northland Memorial Park
9:00 a.m. VFW Honor Guard at Forest Home Cemetery
9:30 a.m.  AmVets/American Legion Honor Guard at Nativity of Our Lord Cemetery
10:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park in Tomahawk
11:00 a.m. Ceremony at the John and Dori Brown Performing Arts Center, Rhinelander High School. Event will include music by Rhinelander High School band and chorus, recitations, speakers and reading of the Gettysburg Address.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

BOYS TENNIS: Hodags down Newman, Ashland to close out regular season

Comments comments

BOYS BASEBALL: Hodags hammer Hatchets, 9-1

Comments comments

Historical Society hosts fur trader

Comments comments

Rhinelander Athletes head to State Special Olympics

Comments comments