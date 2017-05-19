Memorial Day ceremonies announced

All events are free and open to the public

Saturday, May 27

11:30 a.m. Annual ceremony at Union Grove Cemetery Veterans Memorial; Lakewood Rd., Harshaw. Lunch to follow at the Town Hall.

Monday, May 29

8:00 a.m. VFW Honor Guard at Newbold Cemetery

8:30 a.m. AmVets/American Legion Honor Guard at Northland Memorial Park

9:00 a.m. VFW Honor Guard at Forest Home Cemetery

9:30 a.m. AmVets/American Legion Honor Guard at Nativity of Our Lord Cemetery

10:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park in Tomahawk

11:00 a.m. Ceremony at the John and Dori Brown Performing Arts Center, Rhinelander High School. Event will include music by Rhinelander High School band and chorus, recitations, speakers and reading of the Gettysburg Address.