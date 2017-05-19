GIRLS SOFTBALL: Hodags lose in 9 at Tomahawk, end regular season

Members of the 2017 Hodag girls softball team include, from left, front row, Chelsea Newby, Mikayla Evenstad, Stephanie Kuester, Ivy Packard, Makayla Kuester. Back row, Sophia McGinnis, Lindsay Juedes, Hope Wissbroecker, Ali Schickert, Erica Counter, Molly Wagler, Ella Mullikin. Missing, Cami Buchmann, Tori Roberts. Photo by Bob Mainhardt

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Despite a seventh-inning comeback with four runs, the Rhinelander High School varsity girls softball team wasn’t able to pull out a Great Northern Conference victory Thursday at Tomahawk.

The Hodags lost in nine innings to the Hatchets, 6-5.

RHS, which went scoreless the first five innings, was one out away from watching the game end in the top of the seventh when Makayla Kuester pounded out a grand-slam homer to pull in front 5-3.

The Hatchets forced extra innings in the bottom of the seventh on a 2-RBI single by Katy Volz, before winning the game in the ninth inning on a walk-off single by Holley Winker.

The loss closed out the Hodags’ regular-season record at 8-4 in the GNC and 12-9 overall. RHS begins postseason play Wednesday as the No. 4 seed in its WIAA Division 2 Regional by hosting No. 5-seeded Merrill.

