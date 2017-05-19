BOYS BASEBALL: Hodags hammer Hatchets, 9-1

RHS now 8-2 in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys baseball team scored all its runs in the first three innings Thursday when the Hodags won their Great Northern Conference home game against Tomahawk, 9-1.

RHS jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Easton Senoraske led off with a double and scored on a single by Brad Quade, before Brad Comer also singled and drove in two runs off Hatchets starting pitcher Wyatt Kupper, who left the mound after the opening inning and recorded the loss.

Tomahawk scored its only run in the top of the second when Nick Baacke led off with a single, advanced to third after a pair of wild pitches and reached home on a single by Eli Wurl.

With Jakob Kahle pitching in relief for the Hatchets, the Hodags added two runs in the second inning when Matthew Rudolph reached base on an error, Senoraske singled and both scored.

RHS scored its final four runs in the bottom of the third when Tait Spencer singled and reached home on a passed ball, Tyler Blomdahl singled to drive two runs and later scored when Quade reached base on an infield error.

Comer pitched the first six innings for the Hodags to record the victory, allowing an earned run on five hits with five walks while striking out six. Spencer threw in the scoreless seventh inning when the only two Tomahawk batters to reach base did so on a walk and an error.

The win improved RHS’s season record to 8-2 in the GNC and 13-4 overall. The Hodags next host conference-leading Antigo on Monday.

Hodags 9, Hatchets 1

Hatchets 0-1-0 0-0-0 0 – 1 5 2

Hodags 3-2-4 0-0-0 X – 9 9 1

WP–Brad Comer; LP–Wyatt Kupper