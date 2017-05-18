JWMS 8th-grader 15th in Journeys Half Marathon

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

James Williams Middle School eighth-grader Jacob Weddle placed 15th overall out of 280 finishers in the Journeys Half Marathon held Saturday in the Eagle River area.

Weddle, 13, finished the 13.1-mile course in 1 hour, 37 minutes, 24 seconds. Two others with Rhinelander addresses who also finished in the top 15 overall included Nathan Schoone, 23, 11th in 1:35:32, and Allison Godin, 20, 12th in 1:35:32.

Jeffrey Quednow, 25, of Ogema was the race’s overall winner in 1:22:00.

In the full marathon, which was won by Matt Radtke, 45, of Merrill, in 3:07:34, the only one of the 56 finishers listed in the results with a Rhinelander address was Jennifer Kasparek, 42, who placed 38th overall in 4:42:10.