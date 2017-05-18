Armed robbery suspect sought

Man believed to be involved in several robberies, from New York to Wisconsin

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Manitowoc Police Department and the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network are seeking the public’s help in locating or identifying a man they suspect of robbing several Dollar Tree stores at gun point, including one in Manitowoc May 14.

According to police, a white male entered the store three minutes before closing time, displayed a handgun (revolver) and demanded money. The suspect left with an undetermined amount of cash and several non-activated Visa gift cards. The suspect then entered a charcoal or silver colored vehicle, struck a parked vehicle (may have minimal or no visible damage) then fled the scene.

The police department has received information that the same suspect also robbed other Dollar Tree stores in Michigan and in New York within the last week or two.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a white male, late 50s, 6’2″–6’5″ tall, muscular build, short gray or blond hair, clean cut and wearing dark clothing. Photos of the suspect were taken from a security camera during a previous robbery.

The suspect’s vehicle is a Dodge Charger, charcoal or silver in color, with a rear spoiler and may have some type of custom non-state issued front plate where the license plate should be.

Anyone who works in nearby restaurants, gas stations, hotels, or other service-based establishments who recall seeing this vehicle or person of interest, please contact the Manitowoc Police Department at (920) 686-6551.

The suspect’s name is not known and we are not sure of his location at this time. Consider this suspect armed and dangerous and do not attempt to apprehend. Contact your local law enforcement agency if you see this individual so they can take action.

This update is being sent state wide because the suspect is traveling through several states while committing armed robberies and could still be in the state of Wisconsin.