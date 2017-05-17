TRACK AND FIELD: Hodag boys 6th, girls 7th in GNC meet

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School track and field teams recorded a top-three individual finish for both the boys and girls when they competed Tuesday in the seven-team Great Northern Conference meet at Mosinee.

In the boys competition, in which the Hodags placed sixth in the team standings, sophomore A.J. Kopplin placed third in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches). Lakeland’s Jacob Rexroade, who was the only high jumper to clear 6 feet, won with a leap of 6-2.

RHS’s Peyton Erikson finished fourth in the triple jump (39-0.25), while the team recorded fifth-place finishes from Alex Monk in the 110-meter hurdles (18.2 seconds) and Chase Hunt in the 100 dash (12.18).

Others Hodag boys picking up points included Drake Martin finishing seventh in the long jump (17-5.75) and Daniel Ritchie placing eighth in both the 400 dash (58.56) and 1600 run (5:05.73).

RHS added eight points in the relay events with sixth-place finishes from Hunt, Martin, Josh Francisco and Nick Kriesel in the 4×100 (48.32) and Hunt, Kriesel, Erikson and Calvin Schneider in the 4×200 (1:43.77) and a seventh-place finish by Monk, Schneider, Erikson and Ritchie in the 4×400 (4:02.94).

Lakeland topped the boys standings with 209.5 points, followed by Medford (178), Northland Pines (98.5), Antigo (88), Mosinee (61.5), RHS (31) and Tomahawk (27.5).

THUNDERBIRD GIRLS WIN

Lakeland also topped the girls competition with 178 points, followed by Medford (158), Northland Pines (98), Antigo (94), Mosinee (88), Tomahawk (44) and RHS (38).

The Hodags’ Lexie Rick accounted for 11 points after placing third in the discus (96-0) and fourth in the shot put (31-11.5). Tomahawk’s Hannah Schade had the top toss in the discus at 100-7, while Mosinee’s Kiana Pugh won the shot put with a throw of 38-9.

RHS’s girls also recorded a fourth-place individual finish from Ellen Padgett in the 100 dash (13.53), seventh-tenths of a second behind the winning time of Northland Pines’ Gabrielle Herfindahl. Padgett placed eighth in the 200 dash (28.72) that Herfindahl won in 27.03.

Other Hodag girls finishing in the top eight included Valerie Dalka sixth in the 3200 run (14:31.32) and Morgan Johnson and Lara Gardner in the 100 hurdles placing seventh and eighth, respectively, in times of 20.23 and 21.17.

RHS’s girls picked up 15 points in the relay events with Payton Hartman, Grace Quinn, Lisa White and Jade Forster fourth in the 4×800 (11:14.25); Padgett, Isabella Anderson, Erika Jorgensen and Mattia Beske fifth in the 4×200 (1:58.09); Anderson, Beske, Samantha Siefert and Brianna Hagen fifth in the 4×100 (59.36); and White, Hartman, Jorgensen and Ida Puolivali seventh in the 4×400 (4:55.38).

Up next for the Hodags is Monday’s WIAA Division 1 Regional at Wausau East.