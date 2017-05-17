GIRLS SOFTBALL: Hodags sweep Antigo in GNC twin bill

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls softball team put itself in a tie for second place in the Great Northern Conference on Tuesday when the Hodags swept Antigo in a doubleheader at Pioneer Park.

RHS won game one over the Red Robins, 3-2.

The Hodags jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Ivy Packard and Stephanie Kuester each singled and scored.

The score didn’t change until the top of the seventh when Antigo’s Kendall Smith tied the game on a two-run homer.

The opening game was an out away from heading into extra innings when Packard reached base on an error and made it home on the play to score the winning run.

RHS used three pitchers, starting with Ali Schickert, before Molly Wagler went in the circle and then Stephanie Kuester closed out the game. Allison Kondzela pitched all seven innings for the Red Robins and took the loss.

HODAGS 5, ANTIGO 1

Both teams batted through five innings in game two before it ended with the Hodags picking up a 5-1 victory.

RHS scored first in the opening inning when Packard reached base on an error, advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third and made it home on a single by Makayla Kuester.

The Hodags generated four runs in the fourth inning that included singles driving in runs by Wagler, Sophia McGinnis and Mikayla Evenstad.

Antigo generated its only run in the fifth inning on back-to-back doubles by Laurissa Belott and Laynie Weix.

Stephanie Kuester picked up the pitching victory for RHS, while Kendall Smith recorded the loss for the Red Robins.

The doubleheader sweep improved the Hodags’ GNC record to 8-3, tied with Antigo and behind only Mosinee at 9-1, going into Thursday’s conference game at Tomahawk.