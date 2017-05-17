GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags down Ashland, clinch GNC title

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

For the sixth season in a row, the Rhinelander High School varsity girls soccer team is the Great Northern Conference champion.

The Hodags clinched the GNC title Tuesday with a 4-1 victory at Ashland.

RHS jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead with as pair of goals from Alayna Franson and Anna Sturzl also scoring.

Ashland scored its only goal in the second half when one of the Hodag defenders deflected a ball into the goal. Sturzl added a goal late in the half before the game was called after the third lightning delay with 7:26 remaining.

Two of RHS’s goals were assisted by Sydney Zettler with Franson also recording an assist.

Shots on goal favored the Hodags, 11-4, with Abby Oettinger making three saves and picking up the win in net.

RHS improved its season record to 11-0 in the GNC and 15-3 overall going into Saturday’s non-conference home game against Wausau West at the Hansen Lake soccer field.

The Hodags close out their regular-season schedule next week with three conference home games at Mike Webster Stadium, where they will play May 22 against Medford, May 23 against Newman Catholic and May 25 against Antigo.