BOYS GOLF: Hodags 3rd at Timber Ridge in GNC meet No. 6

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys golf team recorded a third-place finish Tuesday when the Hodags competed in the sixth Great Northern Conference meet of the season at the Timber Ridge Golf Course in Minocqua.

Medford had the top team score of 326, followed by Lakeland (333), RHS (339), Antigo (350), Mosinee (357), Tomahawk (364) and Northland Pines (378).

Medford’s Spenser Scholl recorded his second-consecutive top individual finish in conference play with a 75 on the par-72, 18-hole course. Antigo’s Jack Shinners placed second at 77 with the Hodags’ Nick Twite and the Thunderbirds’ Adam Lazaroff tied for third at 80. Zach Olds was RHS’s only other player to finish in the top 10 after tying for 10th with an 84.

The Hodags’ other two players whose scores counted toward the team total included Will England (87) and Joe Schmitz (88). Matthew Reinthaler carded a 95 as the team’s fifth golfer.

Individual points for each GNC meet range from 10 for the top finisher to one for 10th place, while team points range from seven for first place to one for seventh.

After six conference meets, Medford is in first place with 39 points, three points ahead of Lakeland in second with RHS in third at 31 points.

Scholl leads in individual points at 54, five points ahead of Mosinee’s John Birnbaum with Medford’s Ryan Perrin in third at 37 points. Two Hodags are in the top 10 with Twite eighth at 18.83 and with Olds ninth at 18.33. Reinthaler is 11th at 10.5 with England 17th at 1.5.

Medford will host the conference’s seventh and final meet of the season Friday at the Black River Golf Course. The Hodags are then scheduled May 23 to host the WIAA Division 1 Regional at the Northwood Golf Course.