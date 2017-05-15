GIRLS SOFTBALL: Hodags 2-1 at Baraboo tourney

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls softball won two of the three games it played Saturday at a tournament in Baraboo.

The Hodags opened the tournament with a 6-0 loss to Orangeville, Ill. RHS could only muster one hit with leadoff batter Ivy Packard recording a single in the top of the first. The game remained scoreless through five innings before Orangeville picked up a run in the sixth inning and scored five more times in the seventh.

Runs were aplenty in the second game when the Hodags defeated La Crosse Logan, 11-10. Both teams had recorded 10 runs after four innings with RHS scoring the winning run in the sixth inning.

The Hodags closed out the tournament by shutting out Hartford, 2-0, with both of RHS’s runs coming in the fourth inning when they were drove in by Stephanie and Makayla Kuester.

RHS’s season record stands at 10-8 overall and 6-3 in the Great Northern Conference going into Tuesday’s home conference doubleheader against Antigo.