GIRLS SOFTBALL: Hodags 2-1 at Baraboo tourney

Members of the 2017 Hodag girls softball team include, from left, front row, Chelsea Newby, Mikayla Evenstad, Stephanie Kuester, Ivy Packard, Makayla Kuester. Back row, Sophia McGinnis, Lindsay Juedes, Hope Wissbroecker, Ali Schickert, Erica Counter, Molly Wagler, Ella Mullikin. Missing, Cami Buchmann, Tori Roberts. Photo by Bob Mainhardt

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls softball won two of the three games it played Saturday at a tournament in Baraboo.

The Hodags opened the tournament with a 6-0 loss to Orangeville, Ill. RHS could only muster one hit with leadoff batter Ivy Packard recording a single in the top of the first. The game remained scoreless through five innings before Orangeville picked up a run in the sixth inning and scored five more times in the seventh.

Runs were aplenty in the second game when the Hodags defeated La Crosse Logan, 11-10. Both teams had recorded 10 runs after four innings with RHS scoring the winning run in the sixth inning.

The Hodags closed out the tournament by shutting out Hartford, 2-0, with both of RHS’s runs coming in the fourth inning when they were drove in by Stephanie and Makayla Kuester.

RHS’s season record stands at 10-8 overall and 6-3 in the Great Northern Conference going into Tuesday’s home conference doubleheader against Antigo.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

First outdoor softball practice of 2016

Comments comments

Suspects in drug bust revealed

Comments comments