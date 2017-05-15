GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags win twice on road, stay unbeaten in GNC

RHS now 10-0 in conference

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls soccer team kept its winning ways going in the Great Northern Conference with a pair of road victories late last week.

On Thursday, the Hodags defeated Mosinee, 7-1.

RHS was led on offense by Alayna Franson with three goals and two assists. Sydney Zettler added two goals and two assists with Anna Sturzl recording two goals and an assist and Shelby Kuehn providing an assist.

Shots on goal favored the Hodags, 22-3, with Abby Oettinger picking up the win in net.

HODAGS 10, ANTIGO 0

RHS did all the scoring Friday when the Hodags won at Antigo, 10-0.

Zettler was the only RHS player who scored more than once after recording two goals and an assist. Franson tallied a goal and five assists, Sturzl had a goal and an assist with Albiona Sabani, Isabelle Haverkampf, Payton Van Zile, Lauren Fabich, Jaden Olski and Maddie Losch scoring a goal apiece. Kenedy Van Zile had one assist for the Hodags.

RHS had 20 shots on goal, compared to none for the Red Robins.

The Hodags, whose season record stands at 10-0 in the GNC and 14-3 overall, return to action Tuesday with a conference game at Ashland.