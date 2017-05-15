BOYS TENNIS: Hodags repeat as GNC champions

Members of the Rhinelander boys tennis tennis team pose for pictures Saturday after winning their fourth consecutive Great Northen Conference championship. Photos by Bob Mainhardt

RHS also tops conference meet

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

For the fourth year in a row, the Rhinelander High School boys tennis team has won the Great Northern Conference title.

The Hodags wrapped up this year’s conference championship Saturday when they topped the GNC meet they hosted with 38 points after recording five first-place and two second-place finishes in match play. Coupled with the 102 points they picked up for winning 51 matches in the eight conference dual meets, the Hodags ended up with 140 points for first in the five-team field, 23 points ahead of runner-up Antigo, which earned 29 points in the GNC meet and 88 points in dual meets.

Medford ended up third in the conference standings with 69 points, followed by Lakeland (57) and Phillips (2).

“And we went 5-2 against Antigo on the day – the second-place team,” said RHS head coach Bob Heideman. “In general, we hit well, so much improvement.”

The Hodags’ topped three of the four singles brackets with Markus Johnson (No. 2), Matt O’Melia (No. 3) and Russell Benoy (No. 4) along with finishing first in two of the three doubles brackets with Jared Haug and Connor Young (No. 2) and Marshall Bessette and Logan Oestreich (No. 3) all winning both of their matches.

“Markus is picking his spots to hit with some power,” Heideman said. “Matt absorbs the other guys power so well and returns it consistently. Russell’s volleys were producing winners which didn’t happen just two weeks ago…. No. 2 doubles (won in straight sets against Antigo’s No. 2 team,) which took our No. 1 team to three sets earlier this year. Logan Oestreich is getting so many more balls back and Marshall has turned into a leader on the team.”

RHS’s Logan Wild ended up losing the No. 1 singles championship match in three sets to Antigo’s Tyler Husnick, while the Hodags’ No. 1 doubles team of Jared Fabich and Grant Gilbert dropped their championship match in straight sets to Antigo’s Drew Schwarz and Ben Bartletti.

“The heartbreaker was Logan Wild’s championship match,” Heideman said. “A long three-setter where he came as close as you can to wining it.  It’s a tough, tough loss, but hopefully the sting will wear off and he will lead the team down the stretch will some inspired play.”

RHS hosts an invitational Thursday with Ashland, Shawano and Newman Catholic before beginning postseason play May 23 when it hosts the Sub-Sectional.

The Hodags' Logan Wild hits a backhand shot while competing in No. 1 singles at Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet. From left, the Hodags' Grant Gilbert and Jared Fabich wait for a serve while competing in No. 1 doubles at Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet. The Hodags' Marshall Bessette hits a return shot in No. 3 doubles while competing at Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet. The Hodags' Logan Oestreich hits a return volley while competing in No. 3 doubles at Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet. The Hodags' Russell Benoy hits a return shot while competing in No. 4 singles at Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet. The Hodags Jared Haug charges the net while competing in No. 2 doubles at Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet. The Hodags' Markus Johnson hits a return shot while competing in No. 2 singles at Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet. The Hodags' Matt O'Melia hits a return shot while competing in No. 3 singles at Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet. Members of the Rhinelander boys tennis team hold up the Great Northern Conference championship trophy Saturday after winning the league title for the fourth year in a row.
