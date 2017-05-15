BOYS GOLF: Hodags host 5th GNC meet, finish 3rd

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys golf team hosted a meet for the first time this season Friday at the Northwood Golf Course, where the Hodags finished third in the fifth Great Northern Conference meet of the year.

Medford had the top team score at 336, followed by Lakeland (354), RHS (366), Mosinee (367), Northland Pines (383), Tomahawk (385) and Antigo (393).

Medford’s Spenser Scholl was alone in front when his 74 on the par-72, 18-hole course led the rest of the field by at least nine strokes. Mosinee’s John Birnbaum and Medford’s Ryan Perrin tied for second at 83.

The Hodags had two golfers in the top 10 with Nick Twite tying for sixth at 87 and Matthew Reinthaler a stroke behind tying for ninth at 88. RHS’s other two golfers whose scores counted for the team total included Joe Schmitz at 93 and Zach Olds at 98. The Hodags’ Will England carded a 102.

Team points for each GNC meet range from seven for first place to one for seventh, while individual points range from 10 for the top finisher to one for 10th place.

After four conference meets, Medford is in first place with 32 points, two points ahead of Lakeland in second with RHS in third at 26 points.

Scholl leads in individual points at 44, a point ahead of Birnbaum with Perrin in third at 34.5 points. Two Hodags are in the top 10 with Olds, who hasn’t tallied any individual points in the last two meets, seventh at 18 and Twite 10th at 11.33. Reinthaler is 11th at 10.5 with England 15th at 1.5.

Lakeland will host the conference’s sixth meet of the season Tuesday at the Timber Ridge Golf Club in Minocqua.

BLUEJAY GOLF INVITE

The Hodags also competed in Saturday’s Bluejay Golf Invitational hosted by Merrill and placed fourth out of 10 teams with Lakeland having the top score of 330, followed by Wausau East (331), Merrill (335), RHS (336) and Marshfield (342) rounding out the top five.

Merrill freshman Russell Dettmering had the top individual score with a six-under 66, while Dettmering and teammate Hunter Wallace combined for the two-player, best-ball title with a 63. Dettmering’s round also featured a hole-in-one on the par-three 13th hole.