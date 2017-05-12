Wabeno Area Players to debut WWII-era production

The Letter to premier Memorial Day weekend, May 25-28

Portraying the Andrew Sisters in “The Letter,” are from left, Kim Odekirk, Linda Boatright and Carol Bartlein. Submitted photo.

The Wabeno Area Players is rehearsing for a one-of-a-kind production written specifically for the group. “The Letter” runs May 25–28, 7 p.m. at Firefighter’s Park in Wabeno.

It will be an evening of big band music, featuring 26 songs from The Andrews Sisters, Bing Crosby and Glen Miller. Some of the songs included are Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree, Rum and Coca Cola, Moonlight Serenade, In the Mood, Shoo Shoo Baby and many more. A live 16-piece Big Band will accompany the production.

The audience will be transported back in time to 1944 and a USO Tour in Italy. This is a heartfelt story of history, remembrance and tribute to our veterans. The event will take place at Firefighters Park Grounds located on Fair View Road in the Wabeno. The show will take place indoors and those attending will have the opportunity to visit the barrier-free scenic boardwalk along the north branch of the Oconto River, new addition to the Wabeno Park System. The facility is ideal for this historic USO production.

“The Letter” dates from WW-II when a letter is discovered in the military tank near the Wabeno Legion Hall. It was written by one of the Andrews Sisters to the driver, who was wounded and whom they visited at a field hospital in Italy. He forgot to get it out of the tank when he was reassigned, and it has lain hidden since the war. After the discovery the town’s elected officials decide to find out more about the man addressed in the letter and give it to his living relatives, only to discover he is still alive. Inviting him to Wabeno for a civic affair and publicity opportunity, he flashes back to the war, the Andrews Sisters and the story unfolds.

A dance floor will be ready for those that want to cut-a-rug! Displays and artifacts from the Armed Forces will be available for viewing as well as many more activities. The production will be a tribute to those that have served our country and will be recognized at each performance. Any active military service member attending in uniform will have free admission.

Area veteran organizations and groups are encouraged to contact Wabeno Area Players (715-889-1606) if they would like to participate in the event. The Wabeno Area Playerss is also seeking WWII (1939-1945) items and artifacts to display throughout the weekend. All items and displays will be kept in a secure weatherproof area.

Anyone wishing to volunteer during the performances may call call Linda at 920-422-1492.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the gate and in advance; advanced tickets will have priority seating. Space is limited. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. A meal will be available for those choosing to eat at the site, but is not included in the ticket price.

For more information, email wabenoareaplayers@gmail.com, or call 715-889-1606 or 715-473-5466.