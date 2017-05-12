Obituary: Shirley G. Kunde

Shirley G. Kunde, age 74 of Rhinelander, died Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at her home surrounded by he r family. She was born on Sept. 19, 1942 in Milwaukee to Henry and Marjorie (Utermarck) Zydowicz.

Shirley attended schools in the Milwaukee area graduating from the Pulaski High School in 1960. She then attended the Deaconess Nursing School graduating with a degree in nursing. She worked as an RN for a short period of time and then devoted her time to taking care of her family. She married Walter Kunde Aug. 27, 1962 in Milwaukee. They lived in Milwaukee until moving to the Rhinelander area in 1995, where she has lived since.

Shirley was a devoted member of the Presbyterian Church in Milwaukee and then the First Congregational UCC Church in Rhinelander. She taught Sunday school in Milwaukee for many years and volunteered for several different committees at church. She was a past president of “the women of the Presbyteriari,” she volunteered for DeMolay and with Walter was very active in AFS. Outside of her family and church, Shirley loved to cook and had the best recipes to share. In her later years in Rhinelander she enjoyed reading and watching the birds from her home in the Northwoods.

Shirley is survived by her husband Walter of Rhinelander; her sons, Walter (Leslie) Kunde of Greendale and Paul (Elizabeth) Kunde of Virginia Beach, Va.; her adopted sons, Roberto (Mary) Garcia and Blair Signorotto; six grandchildren, Lucas, Alexandra, Logan, Ryan and Katie and Heath; five great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Chesney, Kevin, Eli, and Savannah; two sisters, Aileen (Patrick) Davis and Vicki (Mark Jensen) Zydowwicz; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Memorial Service for Shirley will be held Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 a.m., until just prior to the services, all at the First Congregational United Church of Christ. Reverend Gary Wilner and Reverend Dr. Linda Morgan-Clement will officiate. A memorial is being established in Shirley’s name; donations may be directed to her family. (Carlson Funeral Home)