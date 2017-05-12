Obituary: Ronald J. Keto

Ronald J. Keto, age 80 of Rhinelander, died Thursday, May 11, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born Jan. 2, 1937, in Brantwood to Oscar and Helma (Pesonen) Keto.

Ron served in the U.S. Army from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1962. He then began his 30-plus year career in railroading; working for the Soo Line in track maintenance until his retirement in 1998. Ron resided in the Brantwood, Tripoli and Tomahawk areas for most of his life until moving to Rhinelander in 2006.

In retirement, he embraced gardening and fielded a large garden. He also enjoyed canning, making jam, and enjoying the fruits of his gardening efforts. Ron married Bernice Lokken Dec. 3, 1983, and she remained the love his life for nearly 35 years. He will be fondly remembered as a man with a kind heart filled with love for all and as a man who let actions instead of words be his voice. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and he now resides with Him in paradise.

Ron is survived by his wife, Bernice Keto of Rhinelander; his daughter, “Daddy’s Girl” Roxanne Keto of Merrill; step-daughter, Kendra (Daryl) Kochel of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

A funeral service for Ron will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Carlson Funeral Home with Pastor Julie Wilcox officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Knox Cemetery in Brantwood. (Carlson Funeral Home)