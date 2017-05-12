BOYS BASEBALL: Hodags win in 11 against Mosinee

RHS 7-1 in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

After tying the game in the fifth inning, it wasn’t until the bottom of the 11th when the Rhinelander High School varsity baseball team was able to score again to win at home Thursday in Great Northern Conference action.

The Hodags loaded up the bases for Easton Senoraske when he hit a walk-off single to give them a 3-2 victory over Mosinee at Stafford Field.

RHS got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the third when Senoraske led off with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and reached home on a fly ball to left field by Jacob DeMeyer.

The Indians scored both of their runs in the fourth inning when Zach Bednar led off with a double, Ben Vandehey singled, Matt Olson singled to drive home Bednar and Dom Collelo knocked in Vandehey while reaching base on an error.

The Hodags tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth when DeMeyer walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Tyler Blomdahl.

After the next 5 ½ scoreless innings, RHS set up its winning run in the bottom of the 11th by loading up the bases and succeeded in scoring with the second batter at the plate when the bases were full.

The Hodags opened the final inning with a walk by Cole Spaulding, a bunt single by Alec Modrow and a walk by Tait Spencer. Spaulding ended up being forced out at home when Matthew Rudolph hit a ground ball to the second baseman. Then with the bases still loaded and one out, Senoraske singled to score Modrow and end the game.

Both teams used two pitchers over the 11 innings.

DeMeyer threw the first six innings for RHS, allowing two earned runs on four hits with four walks and a hit batter while striking out five. Senoraske recorded the victory pitching the final five innings without giving up a run on three hits with a hit batter while striking out four.

Mosinee went the first 4 2/3 innings on the mound with Vandehey, who gave up two earned runs on five hits with six walks while striking out five. Bednar worked the final 5 2/3 innings and picked up the loss, allowing an earned run on two hits with three walks while striking out six.

The win improved the Hodags’ season record to 7-1 in the GNC and 10-3 overall going into Saturday’s non-conference doubleheader at Wisconsin Rapids.

Hodags 3, Mosinee 2 (11 innings)

Mosinee 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0 – 2 7 1

Hodags 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1 – 3 7 1

WP–Easton Senoraske; LP–Zach Bednar