Obituary: Amy Beth Eckardt

Amy Beth Eckardt, age 55 of Rhinelander, died Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander. She was born Nov. 13, 1961 in Milwaukee to Thomas and Janice (Gates) Cooper.

Amy is survived by her husband, Melvin of Rhinelander; her daughter, Anna Eckardt and son, Jacob Eckardt both of Rhinelander; her sister, Holly Cooper of Rhinelander; other family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Amy will be held from 4–7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at the Carlson Funeral Home and from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at the Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church. A mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, May 17 at 12 p.m. at the Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, with Father Randy Knauf officiating.



You may leave your private condolences for the Eckardt family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414) is handling the arrangements for the Eckardt family.