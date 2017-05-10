Obituary: Bradley J. Counter

Bradley J. Counter, age 52 of Rhinelander, died Monday, May 8, 2017, at his home. He was born Aug. 31, 1964, in Rhinelander to Francis and Juliana (Kukanich) Counter.

Brad was raised in Rhinelander and graduated from RHS. Currently, he was employed as a machinist at HyPro Manufacturing. Brad married Barbara Herubin in 1991 in Hawaii and they were able to enjoy 25 years together.

Brad was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and was able to attend a number of games over the years. He was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church and also enjoyed travel, outdoor activities including fishing, family gatherings, and daily walks with his dog, Ginnimae. Brad will be fondly remembered as a loving husband and a true friend to many; cheers for the Green Bay Packers will be a little quieter this fall without Brad’s voice of support.

Brad is survived by his wife, Barbara Counter of Rhinelander; his mother and step-father, Julie and Don Densow of Eagle River; his sister, Christine Counter of Eagle River; and a niece, Brianna Counter as well as in-laws, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Francis.

The funeral mass for Brad will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, St. Mary’s site with Father Randy Knauf officiating. Visitation will be from 4 –7 p.m. Monday, May 15, at the Carlson Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until the time of mass on Tuesday at the church. (Carlson Funeral Home)