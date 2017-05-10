JWMS students ‘off and running’ in annual 3K

Mayor proclaims ‘Physical Fitness and Sports Week’ in Rhinelander

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

All the students in grades 6-8 at James Williams Middle School headed outside Wednesday morning to participate in the school’s annual 3-kilometer run as part of “Physical Education and Sports Week” in Rhinelander as proclaimed prior to the start of the race by Mayor Dick Johns.

“We were blessed with wonderful weather again, and our kids gave great effort with 100 percent participation and 100 percent finishing the event,” said JWMS physical education teacher Chris Ferge. “I am fortunate to teach in a school district that values physical fitness.”

Students lined up by the school’s front entrance by grade to begin the race. The first one to arrive back at the finish line was eighth-grader Jacob Weddle in 11 minutes, 46 seconds. Eighth-grader Ellery Werner was the first girl to finish the race.

The top-five boys and girls in each grade included:

GIRLS

6th

Ali Dornfeld Ava Lamers Grace Berger Abigail Bixby Isabella Johnson

7th

Annika Johnson Megan Brown Brynn Brzycki Sierra Woodford Eleanor Steffen

8th

Ellery Werner Sophia Cook Lilli Bishop Houston Mathwig Marissa Martin

BOYS

6th

Cody Ruetz Atreyu Lake Tate Werner Braden Mork Kaleb Winter

7th

Jaden Beske Cayden Neri Wyatt Haverkampf Carter Detienne Cal Laggis

8th