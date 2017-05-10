JWMS students ‘off and running’ in annual 3K

James Williams Middle School students take off from the starting line Wednesday to begin the school's annual 3-kilometer run. Photos by Kevin Boneske

Mayor proclaims ‘Physical Fitness and Sports Week’ in Rhinelander

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

All the students in grades 6-8 at James Williams Middle School headed outside Wednesday morning to participate in the school’s annual 3-kilometer run as part of “Physical Education and Sports Week” in Rhinelander as proclaimed prior to the start of the race by Mayor Dick Johns.

“We were blessed with wonderful weather again, and our kids gave great effort with 100 percent participation and 100 percent finishing the event,” said JWMS physical education teacher Chris Ferge. “I am fortunate to teach in a school district that values physical fitness.”

Students lined up by the school’s front entrance by grade to begin the race. The first one to arrive back at the finish line was eighth-grader Jacob Weddle in 11 minutes, 46 seconds. Eighth-grader Ellery Werner was the first girl to finish the race.

The top-five boys and girls in each grade included:

GIRLS

6th

  1. Ali Dornfeld
  2. Ava Lamers
  3. Grace Berger
  4. Abigail Bixby
  5. Isabella Johnson

7th

  1. Annika Johnson
  2. Megan Brown
  3. Brynn Brzycki
  4. Sierra Woodford
  5. Eleanor Steffen

8th

  1. Ellery Werner
  2. Sophia Cook
  3. Lilli Bishop
  4. Houston Mathwig
  5. Marissa Martin

 

BOYS

6th

  1. Cody Ruetz
  2. Atreyu Lake
  3. Tate Werner
  4. Braden Mork
  5. Kaleb Winter

7th

  1. Jaden Beske
  2. Cayden Neri
  3. Wyatt Haverkampf
  4. Carter Detienne
  5. Cal Laggis

8th

  1. Jacob Weddle
  2. Zach Goodrich
  3. Jacob Wagler
  4. Joe Lieder
  5. Jacques Tulowitzky
    Eighth-grader Jacob Weddle approaches the finish line to place first overall Wednesday in the annual James Williams Middle School 3K run in 11 minutes, 46 seconds. Eighth-grader Ellery Werner finishes the annual James Williams Middle School 3K run Wednesday as the top girl in the race. A group of boys approaches the finish in Wednesday's James Williams Middle School 3K run. A group of James Williams Middle School students approaches the finish line Wednesday in the school's annual 3K run. Three girls dash to the finish line Wednesday in James Williams Middle School's annual 3K run. Connor Olson wears headphotos Wednesday while taking part in James Williams Middle School's annual 3K run. A group of girls approaches the finish line Wednesday in James Williams Middle Schol's annual 3K run. Three girls dash to the finish line Wednesday in James Williams Middle School's annual 3K run. One boy got a lift across the finish line Wednesday in James Williams Middle School's annual 3K run. A group of students approaches the finish line Wednesday in James Williams Middle School's annual 3K run. A group of girls approaches the finish line Wednesday in James Williams Middle School's annual 3K run. Rhinelander physical education teacher Chris Ferge speaks to James Wiliams Middle School students Wednesday prior to the start of the annual 3K run. Rhinelander Mayor Dick Johns reads a proclamation prior to the start of Wednesday's James Walker Middle School 3K run recognizing May 8-12 as Physical Education and Sports Week in the city. James Williams Middle School students take off from the starting line Wednesday to begin the school's annual 3-kilometer run. James Williams Middle School students take off from the starting line Wednesday to begin the school's annual 3-kilometer run.
    <
    >
    Rhinelander Mayor Dick Johns reads a proclamation prior to the start of Wednesday's James Walker Middle School 3K run recognizing May 8-12 as Physical Education and Sports Week in the city.
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

BOYS TENNIS: Hodags down Red Robins, stay unbeaten in GNC

Comments comments

GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags shut out Eagles, stay unbeaten in GNC

Comments comments

Rhinelander PPP Committee now Public Safety

Comments comments

City seeking new finance director, administrative assistant

Comments comments