STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School girls softball team allowed only one hit and one runner on base Tuesday when the Hodags won a non-conference game in five innings at Wausau East, 10-0.

RHS, which already had pulled ahead by 10 runs after three innings, tallied 13 hits for the game.

The Hodags’ season record stands at 6-3 in the Great Northern Conference and 8-7 overall going into Saturday’s tournament at Baraboo.