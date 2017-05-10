GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags shut out Eagles, stay unbeaten in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls soccer team didn’t need a late comeback Tuesday when the Hodags won for the second time this season against Great Northern Conference foe Northland Pines by shutting out the Eagles at Mike Webster Stadium, 3-0.

“The score does not do justice to the overall game itself,” RHS head coach Dan Millot. “The Hodags outshot the Eagles, 34- 11, with an 18-5 shots-on-goal advantage.”

RHS, which won the first game 2-1 at Eagle River on April 13 when both of its goals came late in the second half, scored twice in the first half Tuesday with the first goal coming from Sydney Zettler assisted by Alayna Franson, before Franson scored a minute later after intercepting a defensive clearing attempt from Northland Pines and drilling a shot from 24 yards away to beat the Eagles’ goalkeeper, who had come out to play the ball.

Zettler scored the only goal of the second half with Lauryn Cook recording her first assist for the season.

Abby 0ettinger picked up the shutout win in goal with five saves for the Hodags, who improved to 8-0 in the GNC and 12-3 overall going into Thursday’s game at Mosinee.

Hodags 3, Eagles 0

Eagles 0 0 – 0

Hodags 2 1 – 3