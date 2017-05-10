BOYS TENNIS: Hodags down Red Robins, stay unbeaten in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School boys tennis team closed out its Great Northern Conference dual meet schedule Tuesday by remaining undefeated in league play with a 5-2 home victory over Antigo.

Two of the three matches that went the full three sets were won by the Hodags.

RHS’s No. 1 singles player, Logan Wild, won a tiebreaker in the final set to defeat the Red Robins’ Drew Schwarz, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.

The Hodags were on the losing end of a tiebreaker in the final set in No. 3 singles, where Matt O’Melia fell to Ben Bartletti, 6-2, 6-7, 7-6.

RHS, which won all three doubles matches, needed three sets for Grant Gilbert and Jared Fabich to win in No. 1 doubles over Tommy Blink and Andrew Turunen, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

The Hodags, who host the five-team GNC tournament Saturday, went 8-0 in league dual meets and, with 51 match wins in those meets, tallied 102 conference points for first place going into the tournament with Antigo in second with 88 points after 44 match wins.

RHS 5, ANTIGO 2

Singles

No. 1 — Logan Wild, RHS, def. Drew Schwarz, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6; No. 2 — Tyler Husnick, ANTIGO, def. Markus Johnson, 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 — Ben Bartletti, ANTIGO, def. Matt O’Melia, 6-2, 6-7, 7-6; No. 4 — Russell Benoy, RHS, def. Tanner Stueck, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Grant Gilbert-Jared Fabich, RHS, def. Tommy Blink-Andrew Turunen, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3; No. 2 — Jared Haug-Connor Young, RHS, def. Brody Bunnell-Collin Schedlbauer, 6-3, 6-4; No. 3 — Marshall Bessette-Logan Oestreich, RHS, def. Cole Johnson-Jake Waters, 6-2, 6-1.