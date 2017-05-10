BOYS GOLF: Hodags 4th in 4th GNC meet

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

In the fourth Great Northern Conference meet of the season, the Rhinelander High School varsity boys golf team finished fourth at the Bass Lake Golf Course in Deerbrook.

Medford placed first at 323, followed by Lakeland (336), Mosinee (345), RHS (347), Antigo (350), Northland Pines (359) and Tomahawk (376).

The top individual score on the par-71, 18-hole course came from Mosinee’s John Birnbaum at 72. Medford’s Spenser Scholl came in second at 76 with Antigo’s Jack Shinners and Medford’s Ryan Perrin tying for third at 78.

The Hodags’ top finish came from Nick Twite, who placed seventh at 82 as the only RHS golfer in the top 10. The team’s other three players whose scores counted toward the team total included Zach Olds and Matthew Reinthaler, both at 87, and Gunnar Millot with a 91.

Team points for each GNC meet range from seven for first place to one for seventh, while individual points range from 10 for the top finisher to one for 10th place.

After four conference meets, Medford is in first place with 25 points, a point ahead of Lakeland in second with RHS in third at 21 points.

In the individual standings, Birnbaum’s first place at Bass Lake placed him in the lead at 34.5 points, a half of a point ahead of Scholl in second with Perrin in third at 26. Three Hodags are in the top 10 with Olds (18) seventh, Reinthaler (9) eighth and Twite (7.33) 10th.

RHS hosts the fifth GNC meet of the season Friday at the Northwood Golf Course.