Rhinelander PPP Committee now Public Safety

By KEVIN BONESKE

REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER

Rhinelander’s Protection of Persons and Property Committee is no more, in name only that is.

City Council members approved a change in the city code Monday to rename that committee the Public Safety Committee.

Committee chairman Alex Young, who advocated the change, said the new name “is probably more understandable to the public” and also called the old name “a little bit archaic.”

“You’re taking at least a 50- or 60-year-old condition off the books and putting something new on,” added Mayor Dick Johns. “I know 50 years, for sure.”

Though the name has been changed, the committee will have the same responsibilities, which include recommending to the City Council the approval or disapproval of special event, street closing and music permits as well as liquor and bartender license applications along with receiving reports from the police and fire departments.