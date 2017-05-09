GIRLS SOFTBALL: Hodags lead late, lose in 8 at Mosinee

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

After leading by three runs going into the bottom of the seventh Monday, the Rhinelander High School varsity girls softball team ended up having to play an extra inning upon giving up lead and lost in Great Northern Conference action at Mosinee, 5-4.

The Hodags scored first in the top of the first when Ivy Packard led off with a single and scored on a single by Makayla Kuester. Mosinee then scored in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 1-1.

RHS regained the lead in sixth inning when Kuester led off with a solo home run.

The Hodags extended their lead to 4-1 in the top of the seventh when Mikayla Evenstad and Packard each reached base on an error and scored.

RHS pitcher Ali Schickert, who returned to the circle for the first time since sustaining a knee injury April 18 when the Hodags hosted the Indians, tallied 13 strikeouts for the game but was unable to hold onto the lead in the bottom of the seventh when Mosinee sent all nine batters to the plate and scored three times to keep the game going into the eighth inning when RHS went down in order and the Indians scored for their second victory between the two teams this year.

The Hodags’ season record dropped to 6-3 in the GNC and 7-7 overall going into Tuesday’s scheduled action at Wausau East.