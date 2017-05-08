Summer youth programs at the Y

Registration begins soon for YMCA of the Northwoods summer programs

Registration opens for members May 15 and general public May 17. For more information visit www.ymcaofthenorthwoods.org.

Kick Off to Summer: Carnival June 9, 5-7 p.m. YMCA of the Northwoods field. Free to members and $10 per family general public. Kick off the summer right, with fun carnival games and so much more!

Youth Chase the Hodag Fun Run: Saturday, June 24 at 10:30 am. Race starts at the Hodag Park beach house. Free to all. Free t-shirt for first 200 entries. See if you can catch the Hodag at the 2017 CHASE, held in conjunction with the Hodag Run For Your Life!

Progressive Gymnastics: The Y gymnastics program progressively develops sports specific skills in a safe, educational and fun environment that focuses on teamwork, sportsmanship, and respect for others. The Y will provide two four-week sessions for Levels 1 through 4+ with classes meeting two times per week.

Boys Gymnastics: Back by popular demand, boys only gymnastics class. For boys ages seven and up.

Gymnastics Camps: Join the Y for the five-day summer gymnastics camps, July 24-28. Camps will be provided for Level 1-2 and Level 3+ gymnasts. Stay connected to the Y for more information on this opportunity!

Tumbling and Flexibility for Dancers: Best suited for experienced dancers ages eight and up. This class will focus on improving functional strength, flexibility and tumbling skills that dancers can implement into their dance routines.

Youth Yoga: Yoga helps lengthen and strengthen the inner body by promoting balance and control. This class is perfect for any level, specifically geared for dancers, gymnasts, and other athletes.

Learn to Play Tennis: Both boys and girls, grades two through five, are welcome to come to the Y and join the Summer 2 session of learn to play tennis.

Swim Lessons: Continue to help youth experience the joy and benefits of swimming, so they can be healthy, confident and secure in the water. There are a variety of swim programs to choose, including waterbaby (6 months-3 years old), preschool (3-5 years old), youth (5-12 years old), private (for all levels and ages), semi-private (for all levels and ages), and home school (3-12 years old). Summer includes the seven-week swim lessons as well as the two-week swim lessons.

For more information, contact the YMCA of the Northwoods, 715-362-9622.