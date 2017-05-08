GIRLS SOFTBALL: Hodags down Raiders again, then drop two non-conference games

The Hodags' Makayla Kuester puts the ball over the fence in center field for a two-run homer May 4 against Medford. Photos by TMK Photography

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls softball team defeated Great Northern Conference foe Medford for the second time this season Thursday when the Hodags won at home, 5-2.

RHS then closed out the week’s action Saturday in Kaukauna, where the team dropped a pair of non-conference games by identical 3-2 scores against Kaukauna and Shawano.

The Hodags, whose season record stands at 6-2 in the GNC and 7-6 overall, return to action Monday afternoon with a conference game at Mosinee.

The Hodags Stephanie Kuester picks up a bunted ball to make the play at first base May 4 against Medford. Hodagts catcher Ella Mullikin looks the Medford runner back. At left, the Hodags' Makayla Kuester (9) looks to throw to first for the double play May 4 against Medford. At left, the Hodags' Ivy Packard runs toward first base in the May 4 home game against Medford. The Hodags' Molly Wagler (20) makes contact May 4 on a Medford pitch. At left, the Hodags' Erica Counter dives back to first base and beats the tag May 4 against Medford. The Hodags' Ivy Packard puts a hit down the baseline May 4 against Medford.
