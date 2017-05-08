GIRLS SOFTBALL: Hodags down Raiders again, then drop two non-conference games

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls softball team defeated Great Northern Conference foe Medford for the second time this season Thursday when the Hodags won at home, 5-2.

RHS then closed out the week’s action Saturday in Kaukauna, where the team dropped a pair of non-conference games by identical 3-2 scores against Kaukauna and Shawano.

The Hodags, whose season record stands at 6-2 in the GNC and 7-6 overall, return to action Monday afternoon with a conference game at Mosinee.