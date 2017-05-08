GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags shut out Medford, then split non-conference games

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls soccer team remained undefeated in the Great Northern Conference with its second 10-0 shutout victory in three days, this time winning Thursday at Medford.

“We dominated the game from start to finish,” said Hodags head coach Dan Millot, who also noted the field conditions were bad – very soft and uneven. “We played a little sloppy at time because of the field conditions. We had 90 percent of the possessions.”

RHS jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first half that included two goals and two assist from Alayna Franson, two goals and an assist from Sydney Zettler, a goal and an assist from Anna Sturzl and a goal apiece from Brooke Mork and Isabelle Haverkampf.

The Hodags closed out the scoring in the second half a goal each from Sturzl, Zettler and Albiona Sabani and a pair of assists from Franson.

Shots on goals favored the Hodags, 21-2.

RHS 1-1 IN EAU CLAIRE

The Hodags then played in Eau Claire for a couple of weekend games with seeding ramifications for the regional tournament that gets underway after the regular season.

RHS dropped Friday’s game to River Falls, 1-0, then won Saturday’s contest against Eau Claire Regis, 2-1.

The Hodags’ season record stands at 7-0 in the GNC and 11-3 overall going into Tuesday’s conference game at home against Northland Pines.