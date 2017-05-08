BOYS TENNIS: Hodags sweep Phillips twice, then go 1-3 at Wausau Invite

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School boys tennis team stayed undefeated in the Great Northern Conference after picking up two conference dual meet victories Thursday with a pair of 7-0 sweeps at Phillips.

“It was a day when we did not want to lose our concentration and we wanted to keep our momentum going as we enter the last week of the conference season,” said RHS head coach Bob Heideman, who reached a milestone of 300 match victories coaching the Hodag boys.

RHS won all the contested matches in straight sets with the Hodags having dropped only eight games in the doubleheader.

HODAGS FACE 4 GREEN BAY-AREA OPPONENTS

RHS then played four schools from the Green Bay area at an invitational in Wausau, losing Friday to Green Bay Preble, 4-3, and Bay Port, 4-3, and then splitting Saturday’s matches by sweeping Pulaski, 7-0, and losing to Green Bay Southwest, 5-2.

“After playing four schools from Green Bay, we are reminded again that the further south you (go), the better the tennis gets,” Heideman said.

RHS’s season record now stands at 7-0 in the GNC and 12-8 overall. The Hodags host a conference dual meet Tuesday against Antigo before also hosting Saturday’s GNC Meet.