BOYS GOLF: Hodags 2nd in GNC meet No. 3

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys golf team competed in its third Great Northern Conference meet of the season Thursday at the Eagle River Golf Course where the Hodags placed second out of the seven teams.

Lakeland Union High School had the top team score at 343, followed by RHS (345), Medford (350), Mosinee (364), Antigo (379), Tomahawk (386) and Northland Pines (388).

Lakeland’s Kyle Bengston took individual honors with the top score on the par-71, 18-hole course of 80.

Two Hodags were a stroke off the lead as Zach Olds and Matthew Reinthaler tied for second with Mosinee’s John Birnbaum at 81. RHS’s other two golfers whose scores counted toward the team total included Nick Twite at 88 and Will England at 95.

Team points for each GNC meet range from seven for first place to one for seventh, while individual points range from 10 for the top finisher to one for 10th place.

After three conference meets, Medford and Lakeland are tied for first with 18 points with the Hodags only a point off the lead.

In the individual standings, Medford’s Spenser Scholl, who ended up fifth at Eagle River, still holds the overall lead with 25 points, a half of a point ahead of Birnbaum. Olds is now in fifth with 18 points, while Reinthaler is also in the top 10 in eighth place with nine points.

The fourth GNC meet of the season will be hosted Tuesday by Antigo at the Bass Lake Country Club before the Hodags host a conference meet Friday at the Northwood Golf Club.