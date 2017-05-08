BOYS BASEBALL: Hodags edged by Medford, then top Thunderbirds

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Despite giving up only one run over seven innings, the Rhinelander High School varsity boys baseball team lost for the first time this season in Great Northern Conference action when the Hodags fell Thursday at Stafford Field to Medford, 1-0.

RHS pitcher Brad Comer took the loss after working the first six innings, allowing an earned run on eight hits with three walks while striking out four. Easton Senoraske threw in the seventh inning for the Hodags and didn’t give up a run when he walked one while striking out another batter.

The Raiders’ John McMurry recorded the complete-game shutout pitching victory, allowing only four hits while striking out four.

Medford’s only run came in the top of the fourth when Taylor Shaw led off with a single, stole second and third base and then scored on a fielder’s choice when Kolten Hanson grounded out.

HODAGS 4, LUHS 2

The Hodags got back on the winning track Saturday when they won their conference game at home against Lakeland Union High School, 6-4.

Both teams scored twice in the first inning.

The Thunderbirds plated the first two runs when T.J. Ullius and Caleb Menzia both singled and scored off of RHS starting pitcher Jacob DeMeyer.

The Hodags got their two runs in the bottom of the first off of LUHS pitcher Parker Biertzer when DeMeyer led off with a triple and scored on a fly ball to center field by Comer and Tyler Blomdahl singled, reached second on an error, stole third base and reached home on a ground out by Brad Quade.

The game remained 2-2 until the bottom of the fifth when the Hodags sent nine batters to the plate and scored four runs on four hits that included a leadoff double by Matthew Rudolph, a single by Quade, an RBI single by Tait Spencer and a bunt single that drove in a run by Alec Modrow.

LUHS got two runs back in the top of the sixth when Tanner Nicklas was walked by DeMeyer, who then left the mound with two outs, Austin Wanty singled off of RHS’s reliever, Rudolph, who then gave up an RBI single to Tate Olson that scored Nicklas before Ullius reached base on an error and drove in Wanty.

DeMeyer recorded the pitching victory for working the first 5 2/3 innings, being charged for three earned runs on six hits with four walks while striking out eight. Rudolph worked the final 1 1/3 innings and allowed an unearned run on three hits with a walk.

Biertzer pitched all six innings for the Thunderbirds in picking up the loss, giving up two earned runs out of the six scored on eight hits with a walk while striking out five.

The Hodags, whose season record stands at 5-1 in the GNC and 8-3 overall, returns to action Monday afternoon with a rematch against LUHS in Minocqua.

Thursday’s game

Medford 1, Hodags 0

Medford 0-0-0 1-0-0 0 – 1 8 0

Hodags 0-0-0 0-0-0 0 – 0 4 0

WP–John McMurry; LP–Brad Comer

Saturday’s game

Hodags 6, LUHS 4

LUHS 2-0-0 0-2-0 0 – 4 9 4

Hodags 2-0-0 4-0-0 X – 6 8 2

WP–Jacob DeMeyer; LP–Parker Biertzer