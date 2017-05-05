The month of May has much to offer

Making Tracks

BY MAGGIE STEFFEN

Executive director, Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce

Spring is here! Although there may be some days trying to prove otherwise, the days are longer, warmer and busier. Fishing season is finally opening, which allows locals and visitors alike to get out on the abundance of lakes that our area has to offer. And all though you may catch your limit, there is nothing like having someone else doing the cooking. With so many fantastic restaurants offering a fish fry, you’ll just have to block off every Friday as “eat out.”

May also holds the very special Mother’s Day and there are so many ways to treat this special person throughout the weekend. The Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce can help you out on Friday, May 12. Our “Summer Kickoff Celebration” is being held in partnership with our member, the Elcho Community Pavilion in Elcho. The Pavilion is known for their monthly Cod dinner ($10 per plate) or their all-you-can-eat Shrimp dinner ($12 per plate). Full-service bar opens at 4 p.m., with dinner serving from 5– 7:30 p.m. For the $5 cover fee attendees will not only be able to feast, but they will be able to enjoy live music by Shane Meyer, win raffles, or have some fun at our selfie station. This event was created to celebrate National Tourism and Travel Week AND to help us ALL start our summer with a bang!

Another activity that spring welcomes is golf. Rhinelander has three fantastic golf courses, Northwood Golf Course, Pinewood Country Club and the Rhinelander Country Club. Each course offers up a different feel while still providing top notch golfing.

Northwood Golf Course is located a few miles off of Hwy. 8 west. An 18-hole, public course which has been open since 1989, it has been ranked as a 4.5 on Golf Digest’s Place to Play. Situated on 2,600 acres of prime Northwoods landscapes, the beauty of rolling hills and dense forests, offer a challenge for the golfer. And back to Mother’s Day, this course is offering a Mother’s Day Special: Mom‘s Green Fees are only $1 per hole (cart fee not included).

Pinewood Country Club has been family-owned and managed for three generations. This 18-hole public golf course is located in Harshaw. Built in 1962, it spreads across 325 acres of the beautiful Northwoods. The beauty is apparent as you walk or ride the course.

The Rhinelander Country Club is a 9-hole course located along the shores of Boom Lake. The course is private BUT (again, something for Mom) on May 13 it will host the second annual Community Day. This is the perfect time to see if you’d like to join, as membership is definitely affordable. Contact the Pro Shop at 715-365-3200 for tee times and additional information.

Mom, fishing and golf – hello May!

The Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce is located at 450 W. Kemp St., Rhinelander and can be reached at 715-365-7464. The office is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.–5 p.m.