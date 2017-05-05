Oneida County warrants – May 5

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Cassandra L. Nutter, age 30, Female/White. Failure to pay operating without a license. BOND: $228.50. Juwan L. Washington, age 20, Male/Black. Failure to pay displaying unauthorized plates and underage drinking. BOND: $585.50. Darrin A. Barnhill, age 51, Male/White. Failure to pay felony delivery of meth, forgery, identity theft, misdemeanor theft and felony bail jumping. BOND: $10,056. Sheila R. Jacobson, age 39, Female/Native American. Faliure to pay operating a motor vehicle without insurance and non-registration of auto. BOND: $431.80. Gary J. Krutke, age 42, Male/White. Failure to pay misuse of 911. BOND: $291.50.
